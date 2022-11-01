Bamu team leaves for Chikhaldara Adventure Sports camp

The team comprises National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from four districts-Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad.

The names of the team members are Nazeem Patel from Rajarshi Shau College (Pathri, Phulambri), Aditya Waghmare (Yogeshwari College, Ambejogai, Beed), Krishna Rathod (Deogiri College), Abhikesh Thakur, Ankusha Damble (KSK College, Beed), Diksha Sapkal (English Department, Bamu) and Sonali Labde (Mathematics Department).

Dr Acharya M D (Yogeshwari College, Ambedjogai, Beed) is the team manager. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole and NSS director Dr Anand Deshmukh.