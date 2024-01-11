Bamu team leaves for State ‘Avishkar’ festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The team of 48 students and researchers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has sent for the State level ‘Avishkar’ festival.

Nashik-based Maharashtra University Health Science will hold the festival between January 12 and 15.

The university-level Avishkar was conducted on January 5 and 6 to select teams for the State level festival.

A team comprised of 48 researchers from university departments and affiliated colleges were selected for State level competition. Vice-chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi congratulated the students.

Registrar Dilip Bharad, director of the Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure, director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali, Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr Pravin Yannawar were present today to wish the team the best of luck. Dr Shrikant Mane, Dr Nagnath Kolhe and Dr Smita Dixi are accompanying the team.