Bamu team selected for West-zone inter-university youth festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) selected a team of 45 members for the West Zone Inter-University Youth Festival to be held in Ganpat University, (Gujarat).

Director of the Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure said that the 38th inter-university Satrang Yuva Mahotsav would be inaugurated on January 8.

He said that teams from more than 200 universities in the Western Zone of the country are participating in it. Bamu team has 45 young artists who would present their art in 25 contests.

Dr Sanjay Sangikar and Dr Kavita Diwekar are team managers while Gautam Sonawne is a cultural coordinator. They will accompany the team which has left for the festival.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Kailas Ambhured wished them the best of luck.