Bamu to bring past glory back to botanical garden

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole instructed the officers to repair and beautify the botanical garden of the campus as it was in past.

He visited the botanical garden on Wednesday. Executive Engineer Ravindra Kale, deputy engineer Milind Gangawne and Kishor Nirmal from Garden Department were present. The garden has various types of flowers and a small waterfall. The officers were asked to complete the repair and beautification works before monsoon.

The Botany Department, Gopinathrao Munde National Institute of Rural Research Centre, Students Development Board and University Garden Section will jointly develop a nursery under the campus development initiative.

Grafitcation of saplings, fruit and flower trees, greenhouse and polyhouse will be developed in the nursery. The students from research centres will be given training for this purpose. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the university would produce indigenous mango saplings in the first phase.