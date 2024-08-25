Bamu to felicitate 163 sportsmen on Aug 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The Sports and Physical Education Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will felicitate 163 sportsmen in the annual meeting and workshop of the department to be held on August 27.

Director of the Department Dr Sandeep Jagtap said that those sportsmen who participated in the zonal level inter-university, All India level Inter-university, Khelo India Univeristy level competition, international competitions and tournaments during the academic year 2023-24 would be felicitated.

He said that Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee Bhagyashri Bile would be the chief guest for the event. An annual meeting of the sportsmen, physical education teachers and directors from affiliated colleges from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv would be organised at the main auditorium of the university in the morning session.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registration Dr Prashant Amrtukar and others will grace the event. In the afternoon session, experts like Dr Shatrunjay Kote, Dr Rahul Jadhav and Abhijit Dikkat will guide on first aid, CPR and the rules of interuniversity competitions.