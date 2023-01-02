Bamu to go for answer books' on-screening

Aurangabad: The Board of Examination and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will go for the on-screening of answer books to declare the result at a fast pace.

It may be noted that around 4.50 lakh students take the examination twice in an academic year.

The teachers assess 30 lakh to 40 lakh answer books of the students.

The current process of making entries of marks from answer books to a computer is time-consuming and tedious jobs. This delays the results of the courses. Considering this, the university decided to record the entry of marks through on-screening answer books of the summer session examination of 2023.

Confirming this, Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that a laboratory of 200 computers is being developed on the second floor of the building of the examination. The development work will take three months the completion.

Bamu implements 91 pc recommendations of Agrawal Panel

Rajesh Agrawal committee set up by the State Government suggested and recommended steps to bring technological reforms to the university. VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that Bamu implemented 91 per cent recommendations of the Agrawal panel while the process of the remaining 09 per cent is being adopted.

The 09 per cent recommendations have ‘On-screen Evaluation, Digitisation of Record and Questions Bank. Bamu will be the first university in the State to implement the recommendations 100 per cent. He said that all the deans were directed to prepare a questions bank.