BAMU to hold BCA spot admissions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University's (BAMU) Department of Management Science will hold a spot admission round for vacant ‘Bachelor of Computer Application(BCA) seats this Monday. Students who have appeared for the CET will be eligible for admission. Director Dr. Farukh Khan has urged interested students to be present at the department. He also announced an extension for admissions to the 'Executive MBA' course until October 30th.