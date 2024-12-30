Bamu to implement ‘School Connect’ initiative in New Year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) would implement the ‘School Connect’ initiative in the first fortnight of the New Year to create awareness about National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and inform the HSC students about changes in the education field.

It may be noted that the Higher Education Department issued directives to implement the ‘School Connect’ campaign in affiliated colleges within the jurisdiction of the universities.

The students will also be given information about different courses, opportunities of employment and self-employment, under the drive. Bamu has designed a coordination scheme to create awareness among college students through deans and members of the different faculties.

An online meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari was organised recently. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, deans Dr M D Shirsath, Dr Sanjay Salunke, Dr Bina Humbe, Dr Vaishali Khaparde, director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell Dr Gulab Khedkar were also present. Joint director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division) Dr Ranjitsinha Raje Nimbalkar also graced the event. More than 150 principals and their representatives participated in the meeting virtually.

Principal Secretary of Higher and Technical Education Dr Vikaschandra Rastogi, director Dr Shailendra Deolankar and others guided the participants.

Dr Walmik Sarwade (Pro-VC, Head of the School Connect Coordination Committee) said that the university would provide detailed information and awareness to colleges through the outreach campaign to provide detailed information about the various schemes and scholarships available for inclusion in the mainstream of education.