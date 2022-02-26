Bamu to issue Ph D admission confirmation letter next month

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will commence the process of issuing the provisional Ph D admission confirmation letter from the second week of next month. It may be noted that the university released a selection list of more than 5,000 aspirants of Ph D admissions last month.

The students were allowed to complete research proposal and documents approval and verification at Research Committees of colleges and universities departments up to February 25.

The research aspirants have been waiting to get an admissions confirmation letter for the past two months.

The students who wish to apply for the scholarship scheme may be deprived of it if they do not get a confirmation letter on time. Officials from the university said that the provisional admission confirmation letter will be issued in the second week of next month.