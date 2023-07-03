Bamu to launch separate cell for retiring employees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole announced that a separate cell would be established so that retiring employees and teachers should get their retirement benefits on time.

He was speaking in a programme organised at Mahatma Phule Hall to give farewell to five retired employees recently. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, finance and accounts officer Pradipkumar Deshmukh, employees union leader Dr Kailas Pathrikar were present. Each of the retired employees was given Rs 2 lakh as leave encashment.

The amount rose to Rs 2 lakh from 1 lakh this month as per the announcement made by the VC in May. With the approval from Management Council members, the five employees Vilas Tapre, Changdev Mote, Rashid Shaikh, Ranjit Gund and Pradeep Gaikwad received Rs 2 lakh each on the day of their retirement. Dr Yeole said that retirement is the beginning of new life.

“Employees and teachers have a big contribution in bringing laurels to the university. All retiring employees must get the financial benefits on time to live with honour and happiness. A separate cell will be established so that retired staff need not wait for the benefits,” he said.