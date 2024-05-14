Bamu to publish special booklet of famous ex-students for NAAC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will bring out a special booklet of alumni who are working on top positions for accreditation of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The university was established on August 23, 1958, with two departments. Currently, it has 55 departments. Of them, 45 are city campuses while the remaining are at the Dharashiv sub-centre.

Many students of the university earned their names in different fields on national and international levels during the last 66 years.

The fields included education, research, sports, literature, journalism, science and technology, politics, administration and cinema. The university started the work of publishing a booklet of former students who are famous in their field.

Director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell Dr G D Khedkar, Placement Officer Dr Girish Kale, Dr R K Priya are working on the initiative. The booklet will be helpful for NAAC accreditation.

The university will go for the fourth cycle of accreditation as the preparation of the Self Study Report (SSR) is at the final stage. The department heads were asked to send at least five former students by May 31.