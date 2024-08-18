Bamu to seek permission from Govt for non-teaching employees recruitment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of the Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to submit the proposal for the recruitment of employees to the State Government.

It may be noted that the foundation day of the Dharashiv sub-centre of Bamu was celebrated on Friday. A special meeting of MC members was held at the sub-centre. Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari chaired the meeting. All the members approved the proposal to be submitted to the Government.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar along with members were present.

400 posts vacant

The State Government approved a staffing pattern of 777 posts, from grade I to IV, in 2009 for the university. Of them, 400 posts are vacant. The number of vacant posts is increasing every month as the government has not given permission to recruit for one reason or another.

The administrative and other works are affecting because of the vacant posts. There is constant demand from the employees to hire full-time staff to reduce the burden on the existing employees.

When the proposal was tabled in the meeting, all the members gave consent to submit it to the government. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that the university administration would forward the proposal to the Government soon.