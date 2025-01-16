Bamu wins 4 prizes in 'Avishkar,' 3 prizes in 'Satrang' festivals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The team of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has won four prizes in the 'State-level ‘Avishkar’ Festival'.

Dr Kailas Ambhure, Director of the Student Development Board said that the university also won three prizes in the Fine Arts category in Satrang' the Zonal inter-universities Youth Festival held in Gujarat.

Avishkar, the State Inter-University Invention Competition was organised at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Technology, Lonere, from January 12 to 15. Four students won medals with cash prizes.

The names of the winners students and cash prizes are as follows; Sakshi Gaikwad (Pure Science, first prize-Rs 40,000), Dipali Bhutekar (agriculture and Veterinary Science, second prize-Rs 33,000), Parag Mathapati (Engineering and Technology)-second prize-Rs 33,000) and Sarang Damle (Commerce-third prize)-Rs 27,000.

The team members who participated in both festivals were felicitated by Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari at Bamu on Thursday. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar and others were present.

In the Satrang festival, Darshan Kharatmal won the first prize in the clay modeling category while Pratak Patil received the prize in spot photography and Ranganath Vetal got the prize in on-the-spot painting.