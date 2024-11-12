Bamu wins six prizes in Indradhanush Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The team of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) won six prizes in different categories of the Indradhanush, the State level inter-university Youth Festival.

Raj Bhavan hosted the youth festival at Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Agriculture University (PDAU), Akola between November 7 and 11. Director of the Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure led the 40-member team of young artists.

The teams of youths from 24 agriculture and non-agriculture universities participated in it. There were five types of contests. They are Music, Drama, Dance, Literature and Fine Art. Rangnath Vetal from Bamu won the first prize in the ‘on the spot painting contest’ of Fine Art. The university team also received prizes in five other competitions.

The other winners are Sneha Jadhav, second prize (collage), Prathamesh Sapar, second prize (cartoon), Ranganath Vetal, Sneha Jadhav, Pratik Patil, and Gaurao Hiwale, second prize in installation. The one-act play ‘Karkhana’, written and directed by Nandu Waghmare, also got second prize.

Student artists Saurabh More, Swapnil Ghoderao, Asmita Godam, Keshav Patil, Sneha Varkate, Akash Gunjal, Chanchal Panchwatkar, and Sriraj Awad acted in the play. The Bamu team also secured the Jagatguru Chandrasekharendra Saraswati rolling trophy.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrtukar and Dr Kailas Ambhure congratulated the team members.