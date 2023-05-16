BAMUCTO demands to fill vacant posts in non-aided colleges
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 16, 2023 11:10 PM 2023-05-16T23:10:02+5:30 2023-05-16T23:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy College Teachers Organisation (BAMUCTO) demanded that the university should ensure the filling of vacant posts of teachers in non-aided undergraduate and postgraduate courses to declare the result in 30 days.
Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais in a meeting of vice-chancellors held at Rajbhavan on Monday, asked them to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) and set an example in the country. There are 116 granted and 342 non-grated colleges in the four districts.
In a memorandum submitted to the VC of Bamu, the College Teachers Organisation stated that Bamu should declare the details about approved divisions and required teachers in 342 non-aided colleges. Currently, nearly 2,304 teachers working in granted are doing evaluation work while non-aided teachers are turning a blind eye toward the task. This is delaying the result of students. Dr Bappa Mhaske, Dr Umakant Rahtod, Dr Maruti Tegumpure, Dr Dilip Birute and others signed the memorandum.