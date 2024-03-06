BAMUCTO demands to solve teachers' problems

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy and College Teachers Organisation (BAMUCTO) demanded to solve teachers problems immediately as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) policy and orders of Supreme Court (SC).

Members of the Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation demonstrated across the State today for implementations of UGC norms.

A delegation of BAMUCTO which is affiliated with MFUCTO submitted a memorandum to the joint-director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Dr Surendra Thakur on Wednesday.

In the memorandum, it was stated that giving promotion benefits to teachers from the date of eligibility rather than the appointment, promotion to M Phil holders as per the SC orders and implementation of the old pension scheme.

Organisation president Dr Bappasaheb Mhaske, secretary Dr Maroti Tegumpure, Senator Dr Vikram Khilare, Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Dilip Birute and others were present.