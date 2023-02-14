BAMUCTO members agitate for old pension scheme

Aurangabad: The members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation (BAMUCTO) sported black badges on Tuesday for their various demands including the re-implementation of the old pension scheme.

The All India and Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (AI-MFUCTO) jointly called for agitation on February 14 to draw the Government and University Grants Commission (UGC) towards their demands.

BAMUCTO members working the colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts agitated by sport black badges on duty today. The organised claimed that they received a good response from the teachers.

Their other demands included halting the privatisation of education, withdrawing of New Education Policy, strict implementation of UGC Regulation 2018 and increasing increment for Ph D and M Phil teachers and filling vacant posts of teachers.

Organisation president Dr Bappa Mhaske, secretary Dr Vikrm Khilare, Dr Dilip Birute, Dr Maruto Tegumpure, Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Sanjay Kamble, Dnyaneshwar Vaidya, Dr Madan Shinde and Dr Shaikh Shafi took efforts for the agitation.