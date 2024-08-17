Bamucto takes out Morcha for different demands

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation (BAMUCTO) took out a morcha on the Bamu campus on Saturday afternoon with their different demands including resuming increment of Ph D holders.

The Morcha started from the main gate of the university and reached in front of the administrative building. A delegation of the organisation submitted a memorandum to Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari.

The delegation comprises the divisional president of the organisation Dr Bappasaheb Mhaske, Dr Maroti Tegumpure, Dr Sharfuddin Shaikh, Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Vikram Khilare, Dr Laxmikant Shinde, Dr Dilip Birute, Dr Pandurang Naval and Dr Ramhari Maikar.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the Government stopped increments of Ph D teachers by violating the norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The agitators' other demands included removing teachers back in Marathwada, giving promotions to M Phil teachers, providing a career advancement scheme benefit to the teachers from the due date and releasing the salary of teachers who work on Clock Hour Basis (CHB) on the basis of equal pay, equal work.

Many teachers under the leadership of Ramesh Ubale from Siddharth College of Jafrabad, and Dr Pradeep Misal from Jalna District Committee of Bamuctoparticipated in the agitation.