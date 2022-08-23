Bamu’s Chem Tech Dept launches 4 new courses

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) launched four new courses in Chemical Technology from the academic year 2022-23.

Of them, two courses are postgraduate while the remaining are postgraduate diplomas. The names of the courses are M Sc Food Technology, M Sc Drug and Intermediate Technology, Postgraduate Diploma in Cosmetic Technology and Postgraduate Diploma in Food Safety and Quality. The intake of each course is 20. The eligibility for each course varies.

The fees of each PG course are over Rs 40,000 while aspirants of each PG Diploma course will have to pay Rs 20,000. One who has done B E/B Tech in Chemical Technology, Bio-Technology, B Sc-Agriculture and other related courses can apply for the M Sc-Food Technology.

Those who have completed B Sc with Chemistry as principal subject, B Pharmacy, B E/ B Tech and related courses are eligible to register for M Sc Drug and Intermediate Technology. M Tech, M.Sc. Organic Chemistry or B Tech. (Pharma or Oil or Food, Chemical) or B Sc-Life Science or related course can take admissions to PG Diploma in Cosmetic Technology. An aspirant who has completed M SC, M Tech, B Sc and Tech in related the subject can register for PG Diploma in Food Safety and Quality.

Admission through CAP

The Chemical Department announced that the admissions to the courses will be given on the basis of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

The Chemical Technology Department already offers two undergraduate courses and one PG course. Their names are B Tech (Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemicals Technology), B Tech-Food Technology M Tech (Chemical) Drugs and Pharmaceutical.