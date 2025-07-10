Bamu’s Dy registrar attempts suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University's deputy registrar Hemlata Thackeray attempted suicide on Wednesday. Her two-page suicide note addressed to her mother, has created a stir as she has named two senior officers of the university. Meanwhile, Police Inspector of Begampura Police Station Mangesh Jagtap said that Thackeray's condition is stable.

Commenting on this Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said the administration had issued her a show cause notice for the appointment of some employees. “She came to my cabin and abused me. I made a complaint to the Vice Chancellor, Police Commissioner and the Chancellor. On this, the Chancellor's office instructed the VC to investigate the matter. The Deputy Registrar was found guilty in the preliminary investigation. A letter was given to her in this regard,” he added.

Consumes sleeping pills

It came to light that Hemlata Thackeray attempted suicide by consuming excessive sleeping pills. She was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The suicide note written by Thackeray mentions that she is being harassed by the Vice Chancellor of the university Vijay Phulari and Registrar Prashant Amrutkar.

“I hope that all of you (mother, Amit, Kalpana and Shri) will forgive me. As I am saying goodbye to the world. I am very tired of life. I have witnessed a lot of hustle and bustle while living, running a family and doing office work. I have had as much trouble because of my office. My colleagues in the office give me a lot of trouble. Due to their constant harassment, I have lost my will to live now,” it was mentioned in the suicide note.

Statement to be taken after doctor's permission

The condition of the female Deputy Registrar is stable. However, the statement could not be recorded on Wednesday as the doctor said that she was not in a condition to give a statement. Her statement will be recorded after the doctor gives permission.

(Mangesh Jagtap, PI, Begampura Police Station)