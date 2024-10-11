Ban on leaving office for meals and religious activities

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: In an administrative development, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has issued an office order stating that officials and staff of the municipal corporation should no longer leave the office during working hours for meals or religious activities. Those violating the diktat will have to face administrative action.

It has been observed that many employees often leave the office to have lunch at home or for religious occasions, which causes inconvenience for common citizens who come for various services. As a result, citizens often find that the relevant officials are not available in their seats, leading to delays and frustration. Hence the administrator issued an order on Friday.

The administrator noted that leaving for meals or religious activities is inappropriate during office hours, and henceforth, officials and staff are required to adhere to their schedules and have their meals in the office. The new order emphasizes that employees must remain present during office hours. The order also states that administrative action will be taken against those who violate these instructions.