Ban on vehicle entry on Beed bypass on June 4

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The traffic police department has banned the entry of heavy vehicles on Beed bypass road, between Jhalta Phata and Mahanubhav Ashram Chowk, on June 4, because of the counting of votes.

The counting of Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency elections will organised at MIT College of Food and Technology on the morning of June 4.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Subhash Bhujang banned the entry of all types of heavy vehicles on Beed bypass road, from the beginning of counting at 5 am to the end of counting on Tuesday.

There is a possibility of heavy crowds on the road due to the arrival of candidates of LS polls, their activists, officers and employees on counting duty and residents of the Beed bypass area.

So, the drivers of heavy vehicles will have to use the Solapur-Dhule Highway alternative route because of the ban on vehicles on the Beed bypass until counting is over.