Bandgar found guilty in rape case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A girl student had framed charges of sexual exploitation against the professor of the dramatics department in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Dr Ashok Bandgar. The Internal Complaints Redressal Committee (ICRC) conducted an inquiry into the matter and submitted the report to vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. The committee held Dr Bandgar guilty in this case, the university sources informed.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl student, a case of sexual exploitation was registered with the Begumpura police station against Dr Bandgar and his wife on April 25. The victim had also complained to the ICRC. Considering the graveness of the case, the BAMU administration suspended Dr Bandgar immediately.

ICRC presiding officer Dr Anjali Rajbhoj and other members conducted the in-camera hearing on the matter. Accused Dr Bandgar was also called for the inquiry. However, out of fear of getting arrested by the police, he did not remain present. He sent his clarification through the online system. However, as per the rules, he had to attend the hearing. Now, the committee has submitted its report to the VC. The administration has sought an explanation so that further action can be taken on the report. However, the explanation was not satisfactory, hence the administration has decided to conduct a division inquiry into this matter. This inquiry will be held by a retired judge. The administration has claimed that the inquiry will be completed within a month.

VC Dr Yeole said, the university has received the report of the ICRC and an explanation was sought on it. However, it was not satisfactory and hence a decision has been taken to conduct a divisional inquiry.