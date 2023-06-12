Police fail to trace Bandgar even after 46 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr Ashok Bangar, an assistant professor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) having charges of sexual harassment of a girl student has been absconding. The police have not been able to arrest him even after 46 days after the case was registered.

The district court has rejected his anticipatory bail and he has now approached the high court for the bail. The hearing on the plea will be held on June 15.

Recently, a girl was raped by a watchman at a hostel in Mumbai. A 14-year-old girl was raped by six persons frequently in the jurisdiction of the Satara police station. Hence, after these incidents, the issue of security of the girls has once again come to the fore.

Dr Bandgar, an assistant professor of the Dramatics department lured a girl into a love trap and encourage her to live in his house as a paying guest. He raped her with the consent of his wife at his home. A case was registered against him and his wife with Begumpura police station on April 25. The Bandgar couple was absconding since then. Both of them approached the district court for anticipatory bail but were rejected. They then approached the high court. The court granted relief from arrest on some condition and she returned home. However, Dr Bandgar is still at large.

BAMU likely to terminate Bandgar

After the case was registered against Bandgar, BAMU vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole immediately suspended him. An investigation is being done by a special committee, but he was not present for the inquiry. Hence, it is likely that the university may terminate him.