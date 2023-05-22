Bandgar’s house searched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Begumpura police searched the house of Ashok Bandgar, an assistant professor from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at Begumpura on Monday.

It may be noted that a case was registered with Begumpura Police Station on April 25 against Ashok Bandgar for allegedly raping a girl student. His wife Pallavi was made co-accused in the case. According to sources, Pallavi was present in Begumpura Police today for the enquiry.

The couple has been absconding since then. The couple moved to High Court after the district court rejected their anticipatory bail. Pallavi was given relief from police arrest up to June 15. Pallavi who was absconding for nearly one month returned home today. On receiving information, Begumpura police went to the couple’s house to do panchnama in the presence of the complainant.

Police seized items used in crime. Also, some items of the victim were found at the residence of the accused. The victim collected the items in the presence of police.

Meanwhile, the HC directed Pallavi to remain present at Begumpura Police Station present from 12 noon to 3 pm on every Monday for the probe. So, she was present at the Police Station today. The police asked her many questions.

During the probe, Pallavi claimed that the couple was not staying together since the case was registered against them. She also informed police that she did not know the whereabouts of Bandgar.