Banished criminal arrested with 2 pistols

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A notorious criminal Ganesh Shankar Pimple (Jogeshwari, Gangapur) who was moving around the city with two pistols and live cartridges despite being banished from the district for committing serious crimes, was arrested by the Crime Branch in Pratapnagar on Friday evening.

Ganesh was previously booked in cases of theft and robbery in MIDC Waluj and Vedantanagar areas along with Ahilyanagar, and Nashik districts.

He was expelled from the district on February 20, 2024, because of his serious crimes. Crime Branch Police Inspector Sandeep Gurme received information that the criminal was moving around the city with the intention of committing a crime.

Since he was carrying pistols with cartridges, PSI Sandeep Solanke, constable Prakash Gaikwad, Amol Shinde, Manohar Gite and Amol Mugle laid a trap in Pratapnagar on Friday evening at the instructions of Gurme. He was caught red-handed.

He admitted that both the pistols were brought from Madhya Pradesh. He was handed over to Osmanpura police after seizing the weapons.

Food delivery boy delivers drugs

Drug smuggler Shaikh Mizanuddin Shaikh Naeemuddin (26, Silkmill Colony) was arrested with two pistols and cartridges by Crime Branch PSI Vishal Bodkhe.

The Crime Branch received information that he was roaming at Naralibaugh area on Friday. Bodkhe, Satish Jadhav, Vijay Nikam, Rajaram Dakhore, Balu Nagre and Yogesh Navsare caught him. Mizanuddin was addicted to drugs and also smuggled them. According to the police, he takes drugs through injection.

A case was registered against him earlier in Satara and City Chowk Police Stations. His father is also facing drug charges. Interestingly, Mizanuddin, a drug-related criminal, was working as a food delivery boy. So, it has come to light that online food supply companies are hiring employees without character verification.