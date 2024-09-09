Banished criminal found selling drugs in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A notorious criminal who was banished from two districts for serious crimes, was found living in the district and peddling drugs. His name is Nikhil Madhukar Sure (22, Kannad). An NDPS team Nikhil Sure along with Sohail Hanif Shah (26, Baijipura).

Police Inspector Geeta Bagwade, the head of the team, received information about the sale of narcotic pills in the Kailasnagar area on Saturday night. Acting on a tip-off, she laid trap in the darkness with her colleagues.

On the basis of details given by an informer, when Sohail and Nikhil arrived, the NDPS team detained them and searched them. Police found 21 strips of narcotics pills and bottles of diluted drugs in their pockets.

Food and Drugs Inspector Baliram Marewad after inspection reported that it was being used for addiction. PSI Sandeep Shinde, constables Lala Khan Pathan, Satish Jadhav, Sandipan Dharma and Mahesh Ugle participated in this action.

Banished from 2 districts

Nikhil is a history-sheeter. The orders to banish him from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalgaon districts were issued by the Kannad sub-divisional authorities on May 10, 2024, for two years. Despite this, he was active in drug smuggling from the city. Interestingly, he stayed in Kannad, yet the Kannad police had no information about him.

Jalgaon relation again

Nikhil used to buy pills from Chalisgaon's friend Rupesh Patil and supplied them to the agent in the district. According to the information given by the police, Rupesh is a licensed pharmacist and has a medical shop. As soon as Nikhil was arrested, his mobile was switched off. Interestingly, in the operation of the NDPS team on August 6, the name of Suresh Mehta, a trader from Chopda tehsil of Jalgaon, was revealed.

While the connection between Jalgaon, and Nanded is continuously coming up, the NDPS team has been limited to operations. Doubts are being expressed on the role of police stations as there is no investigation.