Banished goon held with cannabis

A notorious goon Rishikesh Santosh Palodkar (22, Pundliknagar) despite being banished came into the city and attacked a youth at a birthday function and was at large since then. The Pundliknagar police arrested him on Monday and seized 12.5 kgs of cannabis worth Rs 1.26 lakh, 3 mobile phones, and a motorcycle, all worth Rs 2.21 lakh, said PI Dilip Gangurde.

The city police had banished Palodkar from the city. Still, he came to a birthday party and attacked a youth with a sword. A case was registered with Pundliknagar police station and the police were searching for him since then.

Meanwhile, API S K Khantane received the information that he was living in Kabranagar, Indiranagar area. Accordingly, the team laid a trap and arrested Palodkar and his accomplice Abed Khaled Chaus (20, Indiranagar). A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station.

The action was executed under the guidance of ACP Vishal Dhume by PI Dilip Gangurde, API Khatane, PSI Ganesh Mane, Vitthal Ghodke, Balaram Chaure, Ganesh Doiphode, Santosh Pardhe, Jalindar Mate, Kalya Nikam, Rajesh Yamdal, Ajay Kamble, Deepak Jadhav and others.

More than 15 serious cases like the attempt of murder, eve teasing, fights and others are registered against Palodkar and hence he was banished from the city, the police said.