Bank employees launch Twitter campaign against privatization

Aurangabad, July 17:

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 is being introduced in the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha. Bank employees started a Twitter campaign on Sunday to create public opinion against this bill. War rooms were created in various cities and tweets were made to spread awareness. A Twitter campaign against nationalized bank privatization was called for by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

The first meeting in this regard was held at Betra office in Satyamnagar at Cidco N-5 in the city. If the Bank Privatization Bill is passed in the monsoon session, then the Central government will be able to privatize any bank whenever it wants. Bank privatization will not only affect the bank employees but it will affect all sections of the society. Devidas Tuljapurkar, convenor of UFBU informed that the Twitter campaign was organized today to convey the seriousness of this to citizens of all levels of society and to create a pressure group from the public against bank privatization.