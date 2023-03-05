Bank manager commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An IDBI Bank manager committed suicide by hanging himself due to mental pressure. The incident came to fore at Suprabhat Residency, Khinvasara Park in Ulkanagari on Saturday night. A case of accidental death has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station, said PI Vyankatesh Kendre.

The deceased has been identified as Praji Bhaskaran Nair (37, native of Kerala and Shifted to Rajkot Gujarat). He was working as an operation manager in IDBI Bank near Sant Eknath Rangamandir in the city. He is living alone as he is a divorcee in the city for the past four years. His parents and relatives live at Rajkot. On Saturday, he hanged himself in his house. The neighbours informed about it to the police.

PSI Santosh Raut and others rushed to the spot and broke the door of the house. They took Nair to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. On Sunday, his family members came to the city and the body was handed over to them. Constable G R Dokh is further investigating the case.