Bank unions to hold a two day strike

UFBU: Five-days a week, recruitment and revision of old pension scheme

Aurangabad: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called a nationwide bank strike on January 30 and 31 to demand the introduction of a five-day working week, adequate recruitment in all cadres, reverting to the old pension scheme and others.

According to a statement issued by the UFBU, there is an acute shortage of staff in most branches in all the cadres. Bank managements are not recruiting an adequate number of staff to fill up the vacancies. Due to this the workload for existing employees and officers has increased. The 11th wage settlement of bank employees occurred on November 11, 2020 between the bank managements and the UFBU.

Some of the issues including 5-day week in banks, reverting of old pension schemes, timely promotion and salary and other issues are unresolved. It has been proposed to hold demonstrations for two days during the strike.