Banned e-cigarettes sold in mobile shop

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

E-cigarettes banned in the country were being sold in a mobile phone shop in the city. Kranti Chowk police conducted a raid and seized 250 cigarettes worth Rs 1.50 lakh, said senior PI Dr Ganpat Darade.Shop owner Mahammad Mustafa Mohammad Younus Hingola (Kareem Colony, Roshan Gate) was arrested.

Kranti Chowk police station PSI Anita Bagul received the information that banned cigarettes are being sold in Mama’s Telecom shop at Dalalwadi. Under the guidance of PI Darade, a police team including PSI Bagul, Narendra Gujar, Shaikh Mushtaq, Hanumant Chalnewad, Sharad Deshmukh and Ramdas Thokal conducted a raid on the shop. The police seized 250 cigarettes of various flavours from the shop.