Baobab Tree: An Environmental Gift to City

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Baobab Tree (locally known as Gorakh Chinch) is a historical artefact of the city. Considering the heritage status and its medicinal significance, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has launched a mission to preserve them by preparing its saplings on a pilot basis and planting them for the next generation.

The Chief Garden Superintendent (of Garden and Tree Authority at CSMC) Vijay Patil said, “We have started preserving the Baobab Tree with the help of a local NGO - Prayas. It is a native tropical African tree. We are preparing the saplings. We have developed 20-25 saplings of the heritage tree on a pilot basis. The germination of its saplings is slow. The saplings are under observation. We will be developing 50 more saplings, this year.”

Patil explained, “ We have launched a survey to identify open spaces (in and around the city) which should be away from the main roads as it covers a large area due to its widest trunk. The saplings will be planted in these open spaces so that they are not disturbed due to city development plans (DPs) in the next 50 years. Besides, the water intake is very little or negligible.”

The CSMC has spotted the location of seven Baobab trees within the city limits. The oldest one, which would be more than 400 years old, is at Chikalthana. The location of others (and the number of trees) is at Cantonment (1), Mill Corner (1), Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH campus - 2), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu campus - 2). I appeal to the citizens to inform us if they spot (other than the above location) the Baobab tree, said the chief garden superintendent adding that the CSMC also has plans to preserve the heritage tree (at its original locations as well) in the future.

It may be noted that the Lokmat Times was the first newspaper to highlight the status and significance of the Baobab tree on June 5, 2013 (World Environment Day). The heritage tree also attracts the attention of guests and visitors viewing the gallery of photos displayed in the lounge of the district collector’s office.