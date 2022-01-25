Bapusaheb Gunjal no more

Aurangabad, Jan 25:

Bapusaheb Gunjal (87), director of Gunjal Trading Company at Shahgunj and former president of Aurangabad Machinery Association died of old age on Tuesday. He was the president of the Lions Club Central and had implemented various educational and social initiatives in the city. He was instrumental in setting up the Jijamata Kanya School in the Cidco area as the secretary of the organization. He is survived by a wife, sons Anil, Sanjay, Prashant and Rajesh, daughter Smita and extended family.