Bar Assn Bids farewell to Justice Deshpande

Aurangabad, April 22:

High Court Bar Association bade farewell to Justice V M Deshpande. President Adv Nitin Chaudhary and secretary Adv Suhas Urgunde presented him a memento.

Friday was the last working day of Justice Deshpande in Aurangabad Division Bench of Bombay High Court.

Chairman of Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council Adv Vasantrao Salunke, member Adv Amol Sawant, chief public prosecutor D R Kale, Bar Association vice presidents Adv Pratibha Bharad, Adv Sandeep Andhale, joint secretary Sumit Agrawal, Adv Balasaheb Magar, adv Mahesh Dhapate, Adv Rahul Patil, Adv Appasaheb Nagode, Adv Vikrant Walse, Adv Sangeeta Desarda and others were present.

Adv Chaudhary made an introductory speech. Adv Asha Gore conducted the proceedings of the function while secretary Urgunde proposed a vote of thanks.