Barricades at Akashwani Chowk to be removed for 3 hours

Aurangabad

The city police had shut down the signal at Akashwani Chowk and allowed only one-way traffic on both sides of Jalna Road. The Jawaharnagar Colony Kruti Samiti had taken objection to this decision.

Now, the police have decided to start the signals on an experimental basis and hence the signals will be started between 5 pm and 8 pm daily and the barricades will be removed. The Kruti Samiti celebrated after this decision. The decision was implemented today and it was found that a huge traffic jam was observed here after 6 pm.

The city police o avert the traffic congestion decision to allow only one-way traffic on both sides at Dudh Dairy and Akashwani Chowk. However, the residents of Jawahar Colony objected to it and formed a kruti samiti against it. They even agitated demanding to open the Akashwani Chowk.

Now, taking cognizance of it, the city police have opened the Akashwani Chowk on an experimental basis for three hours from Sunday.

The residents Atiq Ali, Nandkumar Gawali, Raju Tongire, Anil Vidhate, Kiran Ubale and others were present during the celebrations.