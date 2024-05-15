Baseer Ahmed gets Canadian scholarship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Baseer Ahmed Faheem Ahmed (Rahat Colony) received a full scholarship at the prestigious George Brown College of Culinary Arts Toronto. Besides being on the Dean Honours List, Baseer Ahmed has achieved this scholarship for his excellent academic achievements and community involvement. George Brown College is one the finest Culinary College in Canada.

He will be completing his Culinary Management program soon to become a Chef from this prestigious institution. He pursued his passion to become a chef at the age of 42 and has set an example for youngsters.