Shinde-Fadnavis govt to present maiden state Budget on March 9

Mumbai, Feb 8 The Maharashtra legislatures four-week-long Budget Session will be held from February 27 to March 25 and the government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - which took office in June 2022 - will table its maiden Budget for FY 2023-2024 on March 9, officials said here on Wednesday.

The Budget Session will begin with the customary address by the Governor on the first day and the playing of the newly-ordained state song, "Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha" after the "Vande Mataram" in both Houses of the legislature.

The decision was taken by the Business Advisory Committee at a meeting on Wednesday that was attended by Shinde, Fadnavis, leader of opposition (Assembly) Ajit Pawar, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, leader of opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve, legislative council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, representatives of various political parties, ministers, and senior officials.

The government proposes to table resolutions on the occasion of the platinum jubilee of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day, a special discussion in both houses to mark the International Women's Day (March 8), while the Budget will be discussed for three days followed by six days of debate on the Budget proposals.

At the BAC meeting and later outside, Pawar criticised the four-week duration of the session and said it should be of at least five weeks since this will be the first full-fledged Budget Session after two years of truncated sessions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Referring to a provision of Rs 500 crore for 75th anniversary of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day made by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Pawar urged the government to ensure that all political parties and their leaders are taken together for the celebrations to make the new generations aware of the movement.

Around a dozen proposed bills are likely to come up for discussion and tabling before the House during the Budget Session, said an official.

