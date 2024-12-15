Battle for Guardian Minister post

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state cabinet swearing-in ceremony took place in Nagpur on Sunday. Now, a competition is expected for the Guardian Minister position in the district. BJP, Shinde Sena, and NCP Ajit Pawar faction ministers are all claiming the post for their respective parties. The decision depends on which alliance secures the position. Speculation suggests that ministers from other districts may be assigned the Guardian Minister role, but BJP and Shinde Sena are both asserting their claims.

----------------------------(BOX)-----------------------

MLAs in the District from Mahayuti

BJP: Three MLAs from Phulambri, Aurangabad East, and Gangapur constituencies.

Shinde Sena: Six MLAs from Aurangabad West, Central, Vaijapur, Paithan, Sillod, and Kannad constituencies.

----------------------------(BOX)-----------------------

Guardian Minister will Be Ours...

Shinde Sena has held the Guardian Minister post for the past two and a half years. MP Sandipan Bhumre was the Guardian Minister, followed by MLA Abdul Sattar for four months before the assembly elections. Shinde Sena continues to claim the position. However, if the cabinet distribution changes, speculation suggests that BJP may take the post. Both factions are now asserting, "The Guardian Minister post will be ours."

----------------------------(BOX)-----------------------

"We expect the Guardian Minister post to go to BJP"

“We have always hoped for the Guardian Minister post to go to BJP. We raised this demand even after the Lok Sabha elections. We will continue to make this request to the party,” said Shirish Boralkar, City President, BJP.

----------------------------(BOX)-----------------------

"The Guardian Minister post belongs to us"

“The Guardian Minister post has traditionally been with Shiv Sena. This time, too, it will go to Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena has always had the Guardian Minister,” said Rajendra Janjal, District Chief, Shinde Sena.