BATU’s regional ‘Avishkar’ to be held at PES Engg College on Nov 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The regional level ‘Avishkar’ of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU) will be held at P E S Engineering College on November 10.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, College principal Dr Abhijeet Wadekar said that 178 students from 21 colleges of three districts-Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar would participate in the technical festival.

The undergraduate and postgraduate participants will present models of their innovation and research on Engineering and Technology, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Humanities, Languages, Fine Arts, Commerce, Management, Law, Science, Agriculture and Animal husbandry.

Coordinators Prashant Pandit and Preeti Ghuge were also present at the briefing. The organisers appealed to all students, teachers and the general public to attend the exhibition and boost the students' morale.

The fundamental concepts of ‘Avishkar’ included ‘Identifying the hidden innovative scientific talent and capabilities of young students in universities and colleges. The objective of ‘Avishkar’ is to provide a platform for students to showcase their research, help them understand the importance of research, and acquire scientific knowledge.

Box

Competition format

The festival has four phases: College level (first phase), Regional Level-district level (second phase), University level (third phase), and State level (four-phase).