Bazm-e-Bashar organises ghazal festival on Feb 18

Aurangabad: A multi-lingual ghazal festival ‘Khwab Zindagi Aur Mein’ is organised by Bazm-e-Bashar at Mahsool Prabhodhini Auditorium (on Jalna Road), on Saturday (February 18) evening.

The Mushaira, Kavi Sammelan and Ghazal will be conducted in Urdu, Hindi and Marathi languages. Arvind Pathrikar, Sohail Zakiuddin and Bazm-e-Bashar Group members have appealed to the audience to attend the festival, from 6 pm to 9 pm, in large numbers.

The organisers have invited poets Bapu Dasri (Nanded), Prathamesh Girdhari (Pune), Girish Joshi, Adv Preeti Diggikar, Mrunal Deshpande, Sandhya Phulpagar Anchittalwar, Rahi Aurangabadi, Ahmed Aurangabadi, Qazi Javed Ahmed Nida, Syed Imran Razvi, Vinayak Das, Deepak Hapat, Amar Singh Chandel, Dipali Bhale, Nitin Jethliya, Avinash Kathwate and many others to present their poems, while the ghazal singers include Atul Dive, Gajanan Keche and Rajendra Vairal, stated the press release.