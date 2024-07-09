Be a perfect brand ambassador of the city: G Sreekanth

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator, G Sreekanth, today underlined that taxi drivers are the brand ambassadors of the city. He is one such person with whom the tourists spend maximum time during their stay in the city. Hence a little change in the attitude, behaviour and communication, apart from well upkeep of vehicle, will impress the tourists and it would prompt to visit the city again.

He was addressing an orientation programme organised for tourist taxi drivers jointly by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, India Tourism and Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) at the Smart City Headquarters, this afternoon. Around 100 taxi drivers participated in the programme. Experts like Institute of Hotel Management’s (Taj Group) Dr Saurabh Krishna and psychiatrist Raqeeb Ahmed guided them on nuances of the services and the stress management respectively.

Sreekanth said, “ Drivers are the first as well as the last persons with whom the tourists or visitors come in contact. Hence they should always be polite and humble with the tourists. The district is the biggest epicentre of Hindu, Muslim, Jain and Buddhist cultures in the country. We should inform this to the tourists coming here from different corners of the world. If a tourist asks for a hotel or other facilities, then the driver himself should ensure whether the facilities provided to them is of good quality or not as he is the brand ambassador of the city.”

India Tourism’s assistant director Malti Dutta and tourist information officer Snehal Patil, deputy commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Ankush Pandhare, ATDF president Jaswant Singh and Mohammed Iliyas, CSMC tourism officer Noman Khan and others took efforts for the programme. The municipal commissioner also presented certificates to all participants on the occasion.

Box

Krishnan suggested the drivers always keep themselves well-maintained (including soft-spoken skills) as it helps in maintaining the bond with the tourists. Tourists always carry memories with them. Hence care should be taken so that the tourists carry sweet memories of our city with them. However, he appealed them not to compromise on having good sleep, good food and rendering good service.