Be dedicated, rooted to ground: Jinesh; Technocrat, who is part of many big ticket deals, feted at Lokmat

Jinesh, a Nath Valley School alumnus, boasts of a B Tech degree in mechanical engineering from IIT Delhi and an MBA degree from the IIM, Bengalore. He visited Lokmat Bhavan on Saturday. Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Media Rajendra Darda feted him.

During an interaction, Jinesh said his grandfather Dr Pannalal Papdiwal came from a humble background but had vision towards doing something great and has been active in business, social and religious life. Father Sanjay Papdiwal also followed the same line. “Elders taught me the importance of education. At NVS, I got right education at the right time. While working in corporate houses my strategy is focus on what you can do and do it best,” he said.

Sanjay Papdiwal, Vijay Papdiwal and vice-president Finance Lokmat Shailesh Chandiwal were also present during the interaction.

Box: Amazing career path

Jinesh began his career at Auctus Advisors where he worked with various State Governments such as Telangana Chief Secretary Office, Andhra Government on COVID reopening and consulted on various large airport bids in India and abroad.

He was part of the team that consulted Tata on Air India Acquisition Bid and later joined Tata Sons. He is now part of Air India. Air India recently placed the largest Aircraft order of 470 aircraft and is undertaking a transformation journey to be the best.