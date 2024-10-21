Be lifelong learner: VC Welukar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Today we have reached a place in our life. There are some rules to be followed while going into the professional field. One of the first rules is that lifelong learning. If you want to progress, you have to keep learning throughout your life,” said Dr Rajan Welukar, Vice-Chancellor of Atlas Skilltech University.

He was speaking at the fourth Graduation Day ceremony of MGM Institute of Physiotherapy organised in Rukmini Auditorium of the university on Sunday.

Dr PM Jadhav, Vice President of MGM, Secretary Ankushrao Kadam, Trustee Bhausaheb Rajale, Medical Superintendent of MGM Medical Hospital and College Dr Aparna Kakkad, Dr H R Raghavan, Principal Sarath Babu, Administrative Officer Prerna Dalvi, Dr Vaibhav Kapre and others were present.

Dr Rajan Welukar said that technology is changing every day and we have to learn new technology.

A total of 68 undergraduate and postgraduate students were awarded degrees in this ceremony. Also, those students who performed well academically were honoured with gold medals and certificates.

Names of students who received a gold medal and other medals are as follows; Dr Gauri Joshi, Dr Samriddhi Navade, Dr Aditi Gupte, Dr Aryan Shukla, Dr Shamal Chopade, Dr Richa Agnihotri, Dr Rima Athawale, Dr Bhakti Gholkar and Dr Komal Sangani.