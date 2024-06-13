Be lifelong seekers of knowledge: Guv Ramesh Bais

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:“Knowledge is not just a collection of facts or information. It is the key that opens the doors to understanding, wisdom, and progress. It is the foundation on which civilizations are built, and it is the catalyst for innovation and change. Knowledge makes us stronger.

It enables individuals to make the right decisions, understand the world around them, and deal with life's complexities. Also, it fosters critical thinking. Critical thinking is the backbone of a healthy, thriving society. I urge you to continue to be lifelong seekers of knowledge,” said Ramesh Bais, the Governor and chancellor of the universities while presiding over the 64th convocation ceremony of Dr Babasabe Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) online on Thursday.

He said that today India which is becoming the largest youth country in the world has the potential to supply manpower to the entire world.

“It is important that graduates and students acquire multiple skills simultaneously to stay ahead and survive in the competition for various jobs. Along with skills, there should also be entrepreneurship, innovation and the ability to take risks. I appeal to the students to become entrepreneurs, wealth creators and risk takers so that they can regain the pride of the country,” added.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari said that Bamu is known as first- generation graduate university.

Dr M D Shirsath, Dr Sanjay Salunke, Dr Vaishali Khaparde, Dr Vina Hubey, Management Council members Dr Gajanan Sanap and others were present. Dr Mustajeeb Khan and Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Tight police bandobast

The degrees will be conferred on more than 64,000 undergraduates, postgraduates and Ph D researchers who completed the course between October-November 2022 to March-April 2023.

Only 41 Ph D holders from the different faculties were allowed to receive the degrees on the dais as per the instructions given by the office of the Governor. Ph D holders were upset over this and some student unions were to agitate. There was a tight police bandobast considering the possible threat of agitation by several student unions over allowing selected students to receive degrees on the dais.