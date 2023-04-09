Beautiful display of unity and faith in Easter rally

Christian community of all denominations participate in celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Christian community of all denominations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar took out a vibrant rally on Sunday evening to celebrate Easter. The rally, which began from the Mother Teresa Chowk near Little Flower School in the Cantonment area, was attended by a large number of Christian priests and members of various churches.

The rally was led by Bishop of Marathwada diocese, Rev MU Kasab, and Bishop of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Catholic diocese, Dr Ambrose Rebelo, along with several other religious leaders. The rally was a beautiful display of unity and faith, and a testament to the vibrant Christian community in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The participants released balloons into the sky to mark the beginning of the rally. The rally route covered several important landmarks in the city, including Barapulla Gate, Kotwalpura, Central Bus Stand, Samarthnagar, Aurangpura, and concluded back at Mother Teresa Chowk.

The procession was a sight to behold, with two-wheelers and four-wheelers decorated with white flags, and people singing hymns and chanting slogans. Speaking about the rally, organizer James Ambildhage said, "The Easter rally is an annual event that brings together all the Christian communities in the city to celebrate this important day in our faith. It is heartening to see such a large turnout, and we hope to continue this tradition for many years to come."

Rev Sushil Ghule, Rev Ranjan Rathod, Rev SS Battise, Dr Lalbahadur Kamble, Vijay Nikalje, JC Francis, Dr Lalbahadur Kamble, Dr Don Ambildhage, Pampu Nirmal and Shardabai Aswale were present.