Beer container loot; loss estimated at Rs 44 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The beer container that overturned near Ranjangaon Shenpunji, Waluj junction on Friday night has resulted in a massive financial loss. Police brought both the overturned container and the second truck into which remaining stock was shifted to Waluj MIDC police station. The injured driver is undergoing treatment and is stable.

According to the preliminary panchanama, the truck was carrying a total of 2,000 boxes of Tuborg beer worth over Rs 44.1 lakhs . A large portion of the stock was looted by locals after the accident. Police managed to secure only 25–35% of the boxes and bottles. The remaining stock was stolen from the spot. Despite the large-scale looting, no case had been registered until late night, police sources said.