Bengaluru cyclists welcomed in city

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

Two cyclists of Rotaract Club of Shishu Mandir, Bengaluru Dhanush Manjunath and Hemanth YB pursuing Guinness world record of travelling 25,000 kms on bicycle across the country entered the city on December 23. They started their journey from Bengaluru on 11 July 2021, and have completed the journey of around 16000 Kilometres in 158 Days. They were given warm welcome in the city.

Rotary Club Presidents Rajesh Sharma (East), Tejas Kulkarni (West), Jyoti Kathar (Midtown), Past District Governor Suhas Vajdya, Past Presidents Suraj Dumne, Vijay Jaiswal, Ashok Toshniwal, Bharat Chopde, Vishwanath Borade, Pradeep Patel, Girish Kshirsagar, Hemant Landge, Representative Madhur Agrawal, Organiser of Aurangabad Rendonners Nitin Ghorpade, President Cyclists Foundation Aurangabad Dr Vijay Vyawahare and AISA President Mangal Patel were present on the occasion. On December 24, the cyclists continued their journey towards Ajanta.