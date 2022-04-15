Better to travel by bicycle than drive vehicle

Expensive fuel putting additional burden on common man's pockets

Aurangabad, April 15:

Petrol-diesel and CNG rates have been on the rise since the past 20 days, leaving the citizens to park their two and four wheelers in the parking lot. With constantly increasing prices of fuel, citizens have opined that it is better to drive a bicycle rather than driving a vehicle.

Everyone is being hit by the fuel price hike. The rates have been increased by 10 to 11 per cent. On Friday, petrol was priced at Rs 122.13 per liter, diesel at Rs 106.38 per liter and CNG at Rs 89.90 per liter.

How much rates increased in a month:

Petrol price increased by 12 per cent

Driving a vehicle is becoming unaffordable. The price of petrol has increased by 12 per cent in the past one and a half week. Additional expense on petrol has disrupted the monthly budget of the common man.

Diesel gets a 10 per cent increase

The transporters and industries are feeling the pinch of the diesel price hike. Transporting goods has become more costlier for the companies. Transporters are also facing huge losses making the business unaffordable. Price hike has led to a rise in inflation.

CNG rates rose by 11 per cent

CNG which was once considered a pocket friendly option for the three and four wheelers is competing with petrol and diesel in terms of prices. A liter of CNG now costs Rs 89.90. The State government had recently reduced the price of CNG by Rs 7, but the rates again increased in eight days.

Fourteen price hikes after the election

Fuel prices, which were under control before the elections, were hiked at least 14 times within 15 days.

Taxi service gets costly

Due to rising fuel prices, taxi fares in the city are on the rise. The fares have been hiked for three to four per cent per kilometer. The auto rickshaw unions are also demanding a price hike in meter fares.

Convenient to use bicycles

Driving a petrol vehicle is now becoming unaffordable. Rates are rising on a daily basis. The government must provide some relief to the common man. It will be better to use a bicycle if the rates further increase, said businessman Ramesh Todkar.

Number of vehicles in the city:

Petrol vehicles - 1202927

Diesel - 1531007

CNG - 35908