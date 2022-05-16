Beware! Fake MSEDCL messages

Aurangabad, May 16:

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Department (MSEDCL) customers in the district are receiving messages that there has been some problem in the payment of their electricity bills and the power supply will be interrupted today at 9.30 pm. To avert any inconvenience they should contact on the given personal mobile number. MSEDCL has clarified that the company has not issued any such messages. There are chances of getting cheated and hence, the customers should not respond to such kind of fake messages.

The sources said that the residents should not respond to the SMS or Whatsapp messages related to MSEDCL. They should ignore if any link is sent from any personal mobile phone number to pay the electricity bills. It may led to financial cheating. MSEDCL send messages through its SMS system only those to customers whose mobile numbers are registered with the company. The sender id of these messages is MSEDCL. The company does not ask any customer to contact any officer on his personal mobile number, the company sources clarified.

MSEDCL sends SMS related to pre-planned repairing and maintenance, power interruption due to technical or any other reason and the possible time taken for restoration, monthly bill amount, and appeal to the customers to send the meter reading, etc, the sources added.